Covenant Partners LLC Acquires New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.28 and a 200 day moving average of $342.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.