Covenant Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 367,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.90. 679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,748. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

