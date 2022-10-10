Covenant Partners LLC Invests $273,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ABG traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $155.29. 818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.97. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.70 and a 12 month high of $230.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.