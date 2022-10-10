Covenant Partners LLC Invests $273,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE ABG traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $155.29. 818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.97. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.70 and a 12 month high of $230.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
