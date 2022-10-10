Covenant Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Sun Communities by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $127.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,372. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.32 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.51.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile



Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

