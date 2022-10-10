Covenant Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,507 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,268,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.27. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

