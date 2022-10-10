Covenant Partners LLC Sells 5,462 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.95. 12,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

