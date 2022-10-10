CPT Global Limited (CGO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on November 10th

CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

CPT Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.

About CPT Global

CPT Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) consultancy services for federal and state government, banking and finance, insurance, telecommunications, and retail and manufacturing sectors in Australia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers digital consulting, capacity planning, cost reduction, mainframe and midrange performance, project and program management, technical support, and management IT services, as well as management, functional, and automation testing services.

