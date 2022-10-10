Crabada Market Cap Reaches $2.24 Million (CRA)

Crabada (CRA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Crabada token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crabada has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Crabada has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $102,113.00 worth of Crabada was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Crabada Token Profile

Crabada’s launch date was September 3rd, 2021. Crabada’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,983,556 tokens. Crabada’s official Twitter account is @playcrabada and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crabada is www.crabada.com. Crabada’s official message board is medium.com/@playcrabada.

Buying and Selling Crabada

According to CryptoCompare, “Crabada (CRA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Crabada has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,983,556 in circulation. The last known price of Crabada is 0.01305806 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $116,177.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crabada.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crabada directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crabada should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crabada using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

