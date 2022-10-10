Creation Energy Join International (CEJI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.69 Million

Creation Energy Join International (CEJI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Creation Energy Join International token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creation Energy Join International has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Creation Energy Join International has a market capitalization of $17.69 million and $11,779.00 worth of Creation Energy Join International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creation Energy Join International Token Profile

Creation Energy Join International was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Creation Energy Join International’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Creation Energy Join International’s official Twitter account is @cejitoken. The official website for Creation Energy Join International is www.ceji.io.

Creation Energy Join International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creation Energy Join International (CEJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Creation Energy Join International has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Creation Energy Join International is 0.00988096 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $146,286.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceji.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creation Energy Join International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creation Energy Join International should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creation Energy Join International using one of the exchanges listed above.

