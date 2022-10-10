Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €28.40 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €28.40 ($28.98) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching €24.80 ($25.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,854 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a one year high of €39.48 ($40.29).

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.