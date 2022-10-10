Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 401 ($4.85).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 186.80 ($2.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £479.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.00. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 384.20 ($4.64). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.32.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £39,800 ($48,090.87). In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £39,800 ($48,090.87). Also, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £193,800 ($234,171.10). Insiders acquired 115,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,338,000 over the last quarter.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

