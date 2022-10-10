Critical Analysis: Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) vs. Its Rivals

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Quince Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A -$89.94 million -0.42 Quince Therapeutics Competitors $750.00 million $142.47 million 4.18

Quince Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quince Therapeutics. Quince Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

31.9% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.71, indicating that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -71.16% -64.87% Quince Therapeutics Competitors -4,090.08% -191.98% -34.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quince Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Quince Therapeutics Competitors 708 3610 10367 153 2.67

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 98.70%. Given Quince Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quince Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Quince Therapeutics rivals beat Quince Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. The company has discovered a broad bone-targeting drug platform to precisely deliver small molecules, peptides, or large molecules directly to the site of bone fracture and disease. Its lead compound is NOV004, an anabolic peptide engineered to precisely target and concentrate at the bone fracture site The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.