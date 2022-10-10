Critical Comparison: SES AI (NYSE:SES) & Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Environmental Tectonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million 0.17 $1.81 million ($0.10) -3.49

Profitability

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

This table compares SES AI and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -6.40% -3.14% Environmental Tectonics -5.25% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SES AI and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 1 0 0 2.00 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

SES AI presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.70%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Volatility and Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats SES AI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

