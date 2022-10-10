Critical Review: Peloton Interactive (PTON) & Its Peers

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) is one of 19 public companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Peloton Interactive to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Peloton Interactive and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 15 16 0 2.42 Peloton Interactive Competitors 52 420 901 12 2.63

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $30.55, suggesting a potential upside of 251.52%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 153.86%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

79.4% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peloton Interactive’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -78.64% -102.05% -34.62% Peloton Interactive Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peloton Interactive and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $3.58 billion -$2.83 billion -1.01 Peloton Interactive Competitors $3.47 billion $98.49 million 2.20

Peloton Interactive has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Peloton Interactive competitors beat Peloton Interactive on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 6.9 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.