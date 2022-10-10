CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of CS Disco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.77.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $10.05 on Thursday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.54.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,018 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

