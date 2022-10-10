CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $33.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.96.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. 77,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,202,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $38.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

