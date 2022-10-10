CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $33.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.96.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. 77,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,202,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $38.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
