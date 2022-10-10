Cult DAO (CULT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.60 Million

Cult DAO (CULT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Cult DAO has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cult DAO has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and $1.60 million worth of Cult DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cult DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cult DAO Profile

Cult DAO launched on January 25th, 2022. Cult DAO’s total supply is 4,957,113,505,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,656,805,395,215 tokens. Cult DAO’s official message board is wearecultdao.medium.com. Cult DAO’s official Twitter account is @wearecultdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cult DAO is https://reddit.com/r/cultdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cult DAO’s official website is cultdao.io.

Buying and Selling Cult DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Cult DAO (CULT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cult DAO has a current supply of 4,957,113,505,372 with 4,318,690,730,920 in circulation. The last known price of Cult DAO is 0.00000641 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,125,076.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cultdao.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cult DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cult DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cult DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

