Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Raised by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,492. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.78.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

