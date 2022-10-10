DA Davidson Lowers First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $950.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $825.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $822.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $719.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 76.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

