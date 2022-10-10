Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s 6th Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 4.8% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 48.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.51. The company had a trading volume of 79,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,013. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $190.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

