Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.96

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 308015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

DNKEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

