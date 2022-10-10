Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.96

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 308015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DNKEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.83.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.