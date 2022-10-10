dAppstore (DAPPX) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, dAppstore has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. dAppstore has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dAppstore token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

dAppstore Profile

dAppstore’s launch date was January 18th, 2021. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here. dAppstore’s official message board is medium.com/dappstore. The official website for dAppstore is dappstore.me.

Buying and Selling dAppstore

According to CryptoCompare, “dAppstore (DAPPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. dAppstore has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dAppstore is 0.00398338 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $202,180.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dappstore.me.”

