Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE DRI opened at $125.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $125.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

