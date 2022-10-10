Data I/O (DAIO) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Data I/O to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Data I/O and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O -11.70% -13.85% -9.67% Data I/O Competitors -0.24% -12.19% 1.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Data I/O and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data I/O Competitors 37 332 628 8 2.60

Risk & Volatility

Data I/O presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 44.72%. Given Data I/O’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Data I/O is more favorable than its competitors.

Data I/O has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data I/O’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Data I/O shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Data I/O shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data I/O and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O $25.83 million -$560,000.00 -8.94 Data I/O Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -3.17

Data I/O’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O. Data I/O is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Data I/O competitors beat Data I/O on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Data I/O

(Get Rating)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. It offers PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; SentriX, a security deployment system; RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems; LumenX Programmer; and non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems. The company also provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, Internet of Things and their programming center partners, and electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.