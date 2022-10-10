Databroker (DTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $342.00

Databroker (DTX) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Databroker token can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.68 million and $342.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,227.96 or 1.00019721 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003480 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022694 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 tokens. The Reddit community for Databroker is https://reddit.com/r/databrokerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @databroker_gl. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Databroker (DTX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Databroker has a current supply of 225,000,000 with 84,261,288.91749412 in circulation. The last known price of Databroker is 0.02121279 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $31,608.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://databrokerdao.com.”

