Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 1,831 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.17. 28,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,947,132. The company has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

