Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,163. The stock has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

