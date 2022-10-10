Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,289 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 1.11% of First Foundation worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after purchasing an additional 691,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in First Foundation by 28.7% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after buying an additional 492,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 1,087.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 304,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Foundation by 25.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 267,995 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,478. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.12.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

