Davidson Investment Advisors Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.49. 434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $112.40 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

