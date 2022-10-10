Davidson Investment Advisors Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.57.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.67. 1,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $209.59 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.