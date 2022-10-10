Davidson Investment Advisors Has $11.93 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,139 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 14.5% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 65.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $83.51. 332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 201.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

