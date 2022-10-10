Davidson Investment Advisors Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.91. 32,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

