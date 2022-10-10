Davidson Investment Advisors Has $8.09 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. International Paper has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.