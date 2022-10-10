Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 390 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $303.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.