Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.81. 23,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,283,704. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

