Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.7% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,072,000 after purchasing an additional 673,872 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $137.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

