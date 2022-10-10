Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.14.

Stryker Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SYK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,016. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

