Davidson Trust Co. Has $231,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Insider Activity

Cummins Stock Performance

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.48 and a 200-day moving average of $206.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

