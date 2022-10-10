Davidson Trust Co. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 99,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,833. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $82.20 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

