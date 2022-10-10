Davidson Trust Co. Purchases 3,897 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.8% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.01. 12,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,620. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.