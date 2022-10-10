Davidson Trust Co. Sells 102 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.87. 8,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.86. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

