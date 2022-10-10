Davidson Trust Co. Sells 1,092 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 90,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Intel by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 30,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

INTC traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $25.40. 361,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.