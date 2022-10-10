Decentraland (MANA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $162.54 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003542 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $162.54 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003176 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Decentraland has a current supply of 2,193,539,027.320146 with 1,855,084,191.7804768 in circulation. The last known price of Decentraland is 0.69450891 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $56,076,968.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decentraland.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

