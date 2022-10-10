DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.99 Million

DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One DeFi Kingdoms token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Kingdoms has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of DeFi Kingdoms was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Kingdoms has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeFi Kingdoms Profile

DeFi Kingdoms’ genesis date was August 21st, 2021. DeFi Kingdoms’ total supply is 320,111,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,752,130 tokens. The official website for DeFi Kingdoms is defikingdoms.com. DeFi Kingdoms’ official Twitter account is @defikingdoms and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Kingdoms’ official message board is defikingdoms.medium.com. The Reddit community for DeFi Kingdoms is https://reddit.com/r/defikingdoms and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Kingdoms

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Harmony platform. DeFi Kingdoms has a current supply of 320,111,120 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Kingdoms is 0.16754228 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,336,716.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defikingdoms.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Kingdoms directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Kingdoms should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Kingdoms using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

