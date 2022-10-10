DeFi Land (DFL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.38 Million

DeFi Land (DFL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One DeFi Land token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Land has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. DeFi Land has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $148,445.00 worth of DeFi Land was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeFi Land Token Profile

DeFi Land’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. DeFi Land’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,955,847,132 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Land is defiland.medium.com/introducing-defi-land-gamified-decentralized-finance-9d06c88d6369. DeFi Land’s official website is defiland.app. DeFi Land’s official Twitter account is @defi_land and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFi Land Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Land (DFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. DeFi Land has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,525,158,778 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Land is 0.00147294 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $446,822.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defiland.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Land directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Land should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Land using one of the exchanges listed above.

