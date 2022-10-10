DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $47.70 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $47.70 million and approximately $644,813.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index token can currently be purchased for approximately $83.40 or 0.00433824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Pulse Index alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003192 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index launched on September 14th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,994 tokens. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.indexcoop.com/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @documentingdpi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFi Pulse Index has a current supply of 558,983.42579149. The last known price of DeFi Pulse Index is 84.829657 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $602,455.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.indexcoop.com/dpi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.