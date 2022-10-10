DeFine One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFine has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFine alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeFine Token Profile

DeFine launched on April 7th, 2021. DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,786,300 tokens. The official website for DeFine is www.define.one. The official message board for DeFine is medium.com/define-platform. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @defineplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFine

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFine (DFA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFine has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 56,181,518.21415582 in circulation. The last known price of DeFine is 0.09238683 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $428,989.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.define.one/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.