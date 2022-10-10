Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mplx by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,702,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,557,000 after purchasing an additional 231,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mplx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,268,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,824,000 after acquiring an additional 430,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mplx by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,317,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,847,000 after acquiring an additional 410,265 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.