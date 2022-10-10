Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,802 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.60. 11,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,328. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

