Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for approximately 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.60% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $19,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,105,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9,170.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 533,560 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,790. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Stories

